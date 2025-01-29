Forget 21 days! Real habit formation takes months, says study
What's the story
A groundbreaking study from the University of South Australia has debunked the widely accepted claim that habits form in just 21 days.
The research, spanning 20 studies and 2,600 participants, found that forming a lasting habit typically requires around two months—and in some cases, nearly a year.
This revelation challenges the pop-psychology notion of quick transformations, suggesting that patience and consistency are key to sustainable behavior change.
Experts urge a shift toward realistic goal-setting to prevent frustration.
Habit complexity
Habit formation varies based on complexity, individual differences
Ben Singh, a research fellow at the University of South Australia and co-author of the study, stressed that habit formation isn't always a quick fix.
Singh said the time taken to form habits depends on the complexity of the behavior and individual differences.
Simple behaviors such as daily flossing may take a week, while more complex changes such as diet and exercise may take longer.
Myth origin
Origin and impact of the 21-day habit formation myth
The 21-day habit formation myth stemmed from Maxwell Maltz's 1960 book "Psycho-Cybernetics," in which Maltz noted that his patients took roughly three weeks to get used to their new look after surgery.
Singh admitted that while some may find longer timelines disheartening, others would welcome realistic benchmarks.
He stressed the need to set realistic expectations for habit formation.
Habit strategies
Effective strategies for forming new habits
The study also provides tips on how to develop habits successfully.
Singh suggests incorporating new habits in the morning when motivation is usually at its peak. For instance, adding fruit to breakfast habits can help.
Benjamin Gardner of the University of Surrey warned against viewing habit formation as black and white, adding that habits become stronger over time instead of hitting a threshold.
Why micro-goals matter
The power of small wins in habit formation
The University of South Australia's study also highlights the importance of starting small when it comes to habit formation.
Experts recommend focusing on micro-goals—small, manageable tasks that build momentum toward bigger changes.
For example, committing to just five minutes of exercise each day can snowball into a full workout routine.
Ben Singh emphasizes that these "small wins" help reinforce positive behavior, making it easier to stay on track without feeling overwhelmed.
Gradual progress is key to lasting success.