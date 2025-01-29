What's the story

A groundbreaking study from the University of South Australia has debunked the widely accepted claim that habits form in just 21 days.

The research, spanning 20 studies and 2,600 participants, found that forming a lasting habit typically requires around two months—and in some cases, nearly a year.

This revelation challenges the pop-psychology notion of quick transformations, suggesting that patience and consistency are key to sustainable behavior change.

Experts urge a shift toward realistic goal-setting to prevent frustration.