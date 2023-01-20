Lifestyle

Five Friday motivation tips to finish the week strong

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 20, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Place some indoor plants on your desk, it will help you relax

Feeling burnout after working the whole week? Don't worry, you are not alone. Many find Fridays tough to bear, even tougher than the infamously hated Mondays. You are exhausted from working hard throughout the weekdays by the time you reach Friday. Here are five ways you can get the much-needed motivation to get through the day with full energy.

Look forward to the weekends

Have something to look forward to. It is a way to reward yourself for the hard work of getting through the week. When we are rewarded for doing work, especially those which we don't like to do, we work more efficiently. When you know what the weekend has in store for you, you feel more empowered to finish your work before the weekend arrives.

Do away with the low-hanging fruits first

Another way is to finish off the easiest tasks first. Maybe you are burned out after a week-long grind, and doing heavy tasks feel like they will take too much of your energy. Engage yourself in the usual banal chores which require less mental effort. This will give you a sense of accomplishment, which you can leverage to deal with heavier tasks.

Declutter your workspace

You may find it difficult to concentrate when your workspace is cluttered. Take a few minutes to organize your desk. Having a clean and organized desk helps you in improving your productivity. You feel fresh and tend to utilize that freshness in your work. Try placing some indoor plants on your desk, it will help you relax while you work.

Listen to some upbeat tunes

Music is medicine, that can motivate you. The vibrations of the music can leave a healing effect on your mind and positively impact your mood. Studies show that listening to light music while you work can improve your mood and the quality of your work. Listening to music can also trigger dopamine release, which can make you feel good.

Socialize with co-workers

If nothing else works, socializing with your co-workers will surely work like a charm. Talk to your coworkers and discuss their plans for work. Or, perhaps share a joke once in a while and bond over that Friday feeling. This will help you get through the week and who knows you might come up with some exciting plans with your co-workers for the weekend.