Stuck indoors? Try these fun activities with your pets

May 08, 2023

Spend time with your fur babies inside your home with these tricks

Taking your pets outside may not always be an option, especially when the temperatures are soaring. Owing to various reasons, you may have to keep your fur babies inside your home sometimes. But fortunately, there are many indoor fun activities you can indulge in to keep them active and entertained, which will enrich both their mental and physical strength. Here are a few suggestions.

'Find the treats' game

This game strengthens your dog's power of smell. Grab some treats and place them around the room while your dog watches in a stay position. Then give your doggo the "find the treats" cue and encourage them to pick them up. Praise them every time they find a treat. You can make the game more challenging once your pet gets comfortable with it.

Tug of war

Playing tug of war is one great way to help your dog burn off some energy. Hold one end of a tough fabric and let your dog bite the other end. The game not only helps your pet develop physical strength but also mental strength. Tugging can be used to train dogs, teach them about self-control, and prevent or redirect "inappropriate tooth use."

Play the 'which hand game'

Get a pet treat or anything that they like in one of your hands. Close both your fists and hold out to your pet. When your kitty or pooch sniffs or paws the correct hand, open it and give them the treat. It might take a couple of tries for them to get it right. But keep repeating the exercise.

Pamper session

Sometimes your fur babies just need some cuddling and quality time with you. Nothing gives them more joy than a pamper session. Playing with your pets is one way to pay attention to them, but they also require regular grooming to be in good health. Thus, give them a nice long massage or bath sometimes. They would surely appreciate it.

Create an indoor obstacle course

An obstacle course is ideal for pet parents with limited areas who wish to thoroughly exercise their four-legged friends. Allow your pet to jump over some towels, play with toys, and then lie down on a blanket. Create a series of obstacles for your cat or dog to follow, using your imagination. Make sure to give them treats to motivate them to jump more.