Here's how you can maintain a neat and clean balcony

Written by Sneha Das May 04, 2023, 09:59 am 3 min read

Your balcony is the most relaxing space in your home

A balcony is one of your home's most tranquil areas, letting a lot of light into your rooms and serving as the ideal spot to spend your evenings watching the sun go down. Even though you might enjoy daydreaming about sipping coffee on your balcony, the truth is that keeping your balcony clean and organized can be difficult. Here are some tips.

Put the plants up higher

If you want to save some space in your balcony and make it look clean and tidy, then do not fill the area with a range of different size of planters. Put your plants and herbs in pots, and place them inside a pretty-looking basket tied to your balcony's railing. You can also hang some plants from the ceiling with the help of hooks.

Clean your balcony regularly

Balconies get easily exposed to dust and grime. So, make sure to dust and wipe the area regularly to keep the space neat and tidy. Do not dump any household junk on your balcony and scrub your balcony floor at least once a fortnight to prevent any build-up of dirt and pollutants. You can use a steam cleaner to remove bird droppings or grime.

Don't forget to wipe your balcony glass regularly

Most apartment balconies come with glazed doors that lead outside. These doors can collect dust really quickly and make your balcony space look untidy. Therefore, polish and scrub your balcony glass regularly to make it look welcoming. You can mix liquid dishwash with warm water, soak a sponge in this solution and scrub the glass doors with it to make them squeaky clean.

Power wash your balcony at least once a week

Just dusting and mopping your balcony space is not enough, make sure to power wash it once a week to bring it back to its original glory. Use a water spray hose and wash your entire balcony including the visible corners. You can place a towel over each railing section to soak up external splashes from the hose. Let the area dry naturally.

Clean the balcony furniture

If you have furniture on your balcony like sofas with cushions, tables, or chairs, then make sure to dust them regularly to keep them in good condition and make your balcony space look neat and aesthetic. Ensure that the bottoms of your chair and table legs are always clean. You can use built-in storage to protect certain items from dirt and dust.