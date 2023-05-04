Lifestyle

These simple exercises can fix your foot pain

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 04, 2023, 09:17 am 2 min read

Get rid of pain and stiffness in your feet

It's time to 'heel' with these easy exercises. Our feet bear the entire weight of our body throughout the day, which makes them more susceptible to injury, pain, and stiffness. And while it is not always advisable to pop in medicine, you can break free from feet woes by indulging in a few exercises in the comfort of your home. Check them out.

Toe curls

If you want to increase the strength of your feet and toes, this is the perfect exercise. All you have to do is, sit on a chair with your feet placed flat on the floor. Now place a towel beneath your feet, grasp it between your toes, and pull it toward you. Once done, release and repeat this process at least five times.

Ball roll

Rolling a ball under your foot can help release pain and stiffness. Sit on a chair, place your feet flat on the floor, and keep a golf/tennis/cricket ball in front of them. Now lay one foot on it, press the ball down, and start rubbing it against the floor as you move the foot over it. Repeat with the other foot.

Standing calf raise

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Slightly raise your heels and lift yourself as upward as possible by putting all the body weight on your toes. Hold this pose for a few seconds, release it, and then do at least four to five repetitions of it. This exercise helps in reducing stiffness in the toes and the upper region of your feet.

Toe raise and curl

This exercise helps strengthen all the parts of your feet. Sit on a chair, place your feet on the floor, and then raise your heels. Hold for five seconds. Now raise your heels and point the first two toes downward, such that they touch the floor. Hold for five seconds. Post that, raise your heels and curl your toes inward for five seconds.

Achilles stretch

Stand facing the wall and place your palms flat on it. Keeping your knees straight, gently raise your heels and hold for about five to six seconds. Once done, slowly lower your heels down and rest. Repeat this exercise 10 to 12 times as it helps stretch your Achilles tendon which is responsible for strengthening your calf muscles. Say goodbye to pain!