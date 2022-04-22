Lifestyle

International Mother Earth Day 2022: History, significance and more

International Mother Earth Day 2022: History, significance and more

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 22, 2022, 09:24 am 2 min read

Billions of people come together on this day to raise awareness about environmental protection. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

International Mother Earth Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009. It is observed every year on April 22, the same day as Earth Day, to remind people of the interdependence that exists among human beings and several other species on this planet. Even though marked as a separate day, its aims and objectives are linked to Earth Day.

History Origins of Earth Day

Even though the first Earth Day was celebrated in the United States of America in 1970, the struggle had begun much earlier. The US Public Health Service organized the Human Ecology Symposium in 1968 and encouraged students to talk about how climate change was impacting humans. A decade of protests later, Earth Day was launched at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco in 1969.

Consciousness Climate change was a simmering issue for years

US senator Gaylord Nelson had been demanding the creation of an environmental agency. The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970, when thousands of students organized a massive protest supporting Nelson's demand. Their efforts bore fruits two years later when the US government formed the Environmental Protection Agency and passed the Clean Air Act. Over 140 countries marked Earth Day in 1990.

Theme This year's theme

This year's theme for Earth Day is "Invest In Our Planet." The aim is to act in a daring and courageous manner, innovate in an extensive manner, and execute in a fair-minded way. It encourages people to come together as a team for the betterment of the Earth and build a sustainable future and prevent climate change and scarcity of resources.

Celebration How to celebrate the day?

On this day, make a pledge to use natural resources judiciously. Play your part in reducing pollution. Plant a few saplings near your house and office. Protect the planet by adopting energy-saving measures. Limit the use of plastics and clean up any trash you see on roads or parks. Organize a gathering to educate people about the perils of climate change.

Facts Interesting facts about Earth Day

April is when most students get spring breaks in the US and therefore April 22 was chosen as Earth Day. The day is believed to be the "largest secular observance in the world" marked by over a billion people. There is an Earth Anthem that was written in 2013 by Indian poet Abhay Kumar. It is a popular Earth Day song.