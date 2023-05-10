Lifestyle

Revamp your style with 2023's hottest colors and fabrics

Written by Rishabh Raj May 10, 2023

Upgrade your wardrobe with 2023's top trends

The fashion design world is abuzz with the latest trends for 2023. This year, the runway is ablaze with bold, audacious colors, and fabrics that fuse comfort with style. We asked Vaishali Kumar, fashion designer and founder of Aattires Boutique, to guide us through the top picks that will help women elevate their wardrobes and keep up with the latest trends. Here you go.

Butter yellow

If you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, butter yellow is the way to go. This inviting and cozy shade is the color of the year and looks great in both casual and formal settings. You can match it with almost any other color and you will be sure to make a bold and beautiful statement with it.

Lavender

Add a dash of charm to your wardrobe with the delicate and dreamy lavender color. A perfect fit for the summer season, this romantic and gentle hue is making a comeback in the fashion world and can be found in dresses, accessories, and more. With its sophisticated vibe, lavender is sure to bring a touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

Corals

Looking for a way to bring some life to your wardrobe? Coral is the answer for 2023. This energetic color is perfect for making a bold statement and goes well with both neutral and bright colors. Whether you choose to sport a coral dress or a coral jacket, you are sure to stand out from the crowd with this lively shade.

Pastels

Pastels are classic colors that never go out of vogue. Soft pinks, blues, and greens are taking over the fashion scene as we speak. Pastel hues are versatile and can be incorporated into any outfit, whether it is a blouse, dress, or jacket. They are ideal for adding a touch of femininity to your wardrobe, making you look soft and chic.

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a pastel ensemble

Lightweight denim

Denim never goes out of style, and this year, it is making a comeback in a lightweight version. From jackets to jeans, denim is everywhere and dominating the fashion scene. Whether you are a fan of distressed jeans or classic denim jackets, lightweight denim is perfect for creating a chic and casual look. Versatile and timeless, this trend is ruling across seasons now.

Deepika Padukone's denim game is on point

Linen

This summer season, embrace the cool and comfortable linen fabric, perfect for warm weather. It is lightweight and breathable, making it a go-to choice for stylish summer outfits. You will see linen dresses, trousers, and blouses everywhere you look, as it is a popular fabric this year. With its natural texture and laid-back vibe, linen is perfect for creating casual yet chic looks.