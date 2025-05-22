What's the story

Paragliding over the picturesque Dolomites in Italy is nothing short of an adventure lover's dream come true.

This stunning region, characterized by dramatic peaks and breathtaking landscapes, makes for an incredible paragliding setting.

With plenty of take-off points and ideal wind conditions, the Dolomites pull in both novice and seasoned paragliders.

Here's a handy guide to help thrill seekers make the most of their paragliding adventure in this gorgeous part of Italy.