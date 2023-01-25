Lifestyle

Republic Day: Parade includes transgenders; front row for rickshaw pullers

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 25, 2023, 04:32 pm 3 min read

Republic Day 2023 will feature a lot of new developments

This year's Republic Day Parade is about being thoughtful and inclusive. We are only a few hours away from marking the 74th year since India adopted the constitution and declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state. And while this year's parade is no different in grandeur, it is going to be special in all ways possible. Here's what it has in store.

Transgender personnel will participate in Republic Day Parade in Bastar

For the first time ever, transgender personnel will take part in the Republic Day Parade in Bastar, Chattisgarh. The third-gender cops belong to 'Bastar Fighters', a special unit of the state police department deployed in the Maoist-affected divisions of Bastar. "It will send a positive message in the region," P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The first rows are reserved for rickshaw pullers and vendors

The Republic Day Parade in Delhi will witness some special attendees grabbing the first row. And no, we aren't talking about foreign delegates, celebrities, or politicians. Instead, these attendees will be rickshaw pullers, vegetable sellers, and maintenance workers for whom the front row will be reserved. Yes, you read that right! This year's Republic Day theme is 'participation of the common people'.

A 144-member marching contingent from Egypt will also participate

This year's chief guest is Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and believe us, this is not the only Egyptian touch to our Republic Day celebrations! As per reports, a marching contingent from Egypt will also participate in the parade. The contingent will comprise 144 members of the Egyptian military gracing the occasion with their presence. Diversity at its best, right?

India's indigenous helicopter 'Prachand' to make its debut

The flypast is easily among the best highlights of Republic Day celebrations and this year, it is going to be all the more special. Prachand, a made-in-India, multi-role, light attack helicopter will make its debut in the Indian Air Force flypast. This helicopter has been built to meet the Indian Army's requirements in high-altitude areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Women riders will debut in the BSF Camel Contingent

Dressed in regal uniforms, women riders will participate in this year's Republic Day Parade as part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the first time ever! The camel riders from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will march from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, dressed in specially designed uniforms representing several treasured craft forms of India.

January 29's drone show will be bigger and better

The popular Beating Retreat ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 29, just like last year. It will feature India's biggest drone show; this year's edition is expected to be better than the last time. How, you ask? Well, in 2023, a whopping 3,500 indigenous drones will paint the sky in perfect synchronization over Raisina Hill. Last year, they were 1,000 drones.