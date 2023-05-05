Lifestyle

5 souvenirs to remember your Venezuelan journey

Venezuela's stunning beauty is unforgettable, making it a popular destination for travelers. If you want to keep your Venezuelan adventure alive in your memory, we have got you covered with a list of the top five souvenirs that perfectly capture the essence of this beautiful country in South America. With these items, you can bring a piece of Venezuela back home with you.

Toronto chocolate box

The Toronto chocolate box from Venezuela is a yummy souvenir. It has individually wrapped hazelnuts with a layer of milk chocolate on top. It is a great treat for yourself or to share with loved ones. This snack is just one example of the delicious flavors and crafts found in Venezuela. This chocolate box provides a delectable taste of the country.

Ron Aniversario rum

Ron Aniversario is a premium rum that makes for a perfect souvenir to bring back from Venezuela. Crafted from the best sugarcane rums, this special blend is aged for a minimum of 12 years and further aged for an additional four years before it's released into the market. The result is a rich, smooth, and deep flavor that's guaranteed to please any rum connoisseur.

Azabache amulet

Azabache is a powerful amulet that is highly regarded in South America, particularly in the Amazonian region. This unique stone is believed to have the ability to protect against the negative effects of mal de ojo, or the evil eye. Even if you don't believe in such talismans, you can always wear them as beautiful pieces of jewelry.

Venezuelan magnets

Venezuelan magnets featuring arepas, harps, maracas, and other symbols are not only aesthetically pleasing but also made with the highest quality materials. These magnets are made with strong magnets that guarantee their durability and longevity. Additionally, each magnet is uniquely crafted with air-dry clay, making them one-of-a-kind. The detail and artistry in these magnets reflect the cultural significance of the symbols they represent.

Caps from the Baseball League teams

Baseball is more than just a game in Venezuela - it's a way of life. The passion and excitement for this sport can be seen in every corner of the country. Caps from the Baseball Venezuelan League teams, such as Leones del Caracas, Navegantes del Magallanes, Aguilas del Zulia, and Tiburones de La Guaira, are great souvenirs to bring back from the country.