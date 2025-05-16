What's the story

A recent research published in journal Nature has raised concerns about taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks such as Red Bull and Celsius.

The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Rochester's Wilmot Cancer Institute, suggests taurine could potentially elevate the risk of blood cancers.

The team found that leukemia cells absorb taurine from their environment and use it as an energy source for their growth through a process called glycolysis.