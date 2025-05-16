This common energy drink ingredient increases cancer risk, warns study
What's the story
A recent research published in journal Nature has raised concerns about taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks such as Red Bull and Celsius.
The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Rochester's Wilmot Cancer Institute, suggests taurine could potentially elevate the risk of blood cancers.
The team found that leukemia cells absorb taurine from their environment and use it as an energy source for their growth through a process called glycolysis.
Glycolysis explained
Taurine's role in cancer cell growth
Glycolysis is a biological process in which cells break down glucose to generate energy. This energy is essential for cancer cells to grow.
Although taurine is produced naturally in the human body and present in food items like meat and fish, it has also been added to many energy drinks for its claimed benefits like improving mental performance and reducing inflammation.
It has even been used to reduce chemotherapy side effects in leukemia patients.
Cancer risk
Excessive taurine intake could worsen leukemia
The study indicates that too much taurine, especially from supplements and energy drinks, could aggravate leukemia by supplying cancer cells with more fuel.
The researchers experimented on mice with a specific gene, SLC6A6, which helps distribute taurine in the body.
They injected human leukemia cells into the mice and discovered that healthy bone marrow cells produce taurine which is transported to the leukemia cells by SLC6A6 potentially promoting their growth.
Research implications
Potential new treatment options
The researchers stressed the importance of weighing the risks and benefits of additional taurine for leukemia patients and energy drink consumers, considering its widespread availability.
Although this study is still in its infancy, the team hopes that blocking taurine in leukemia cells could open the door to new treatment options.
The study is part of a larger effort to see if taurine may also contribute to an increase in other cancers such as colorectal cancer.