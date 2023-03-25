Lifestyle

Expert reveals 5 most trendy summer footwear options for men

Expert reveals 5 most trendy summer footwear options for men

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 25, 2023, 11:25 am 2 min read

Calling all men! Take note of these footwear tips to rock this season

Happy feet! Summer is here, bringing back those hot and humid days as the mercury levels soar. So while you wear breathable clothes to beat the heat, offer your feet the same comfort without compromising on your style game. Mr. Harshwardhan Patwardhan, the founder of Chappers, shares five extremely trendy footwear options men should consider investing in this summer.

Loafers for casual and formal looks

"Loafers have a versatile touch that can be switched from formal wear to casual in no time," says Patwardhan. "The good part is that they are sturdy and stylish and offer a royal look with a hint of a vintage fashion statement," he adds. He recommends getting suede and leather loafers since these are the most prominent material available which also look great.

Monk strap shoes for office goers

"Monk strap shoes are incredibly versatile and timeless," enlightens the style expert. According to Patwardhan, these are a good option for working professionals as they come in distinct patterns, such as single strap and double strap, and go perfectly well with casual, formal wear and semi-formal attires like tweeds, suits, and blazers. "Straps in brown, black, and burgundy look classic," he suggests.

Kolhapuri chappals for traditional occasions

"While it blends well with ethnic wear, the Kolhapuris also amp up your indo-western look. This footwear is a complete hit, especially for young men," states Patwardhan. Additionally, he tells NewsBytes, "This traditional footwear remains historic and looks classy and durable, be it your regular jeans with a casual shirt or cigarette pants with a solid cotton kurta."

Slip-on for summer strolls

"Slip-on for men is a must-have for the hot season," mentions the entrepreneur. "They allow your feet to breathe and can be paired with any casual outfit - chinos or jeans, shorts, or track pants," he shares. "While most men prefer basic shades like black, white, or grey, experimenting with brighter shades is not a bad idea either," he recommends.

Sneakers for party hoppers

"No matter what the occasion is - from a tennis game with a friend or a workout at the gym, a quick café visit, or a late-night party with colleagues, sneakers can be worn anytime," says Patwardhan. "Though they were worn mainly by athletes earlier in the past few years, they have become a household favorite, thanks to their versatility and comfort," he concludes.