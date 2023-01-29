Lifestyle

Why you should seriously consider eco-friendly furniture

An eco-friendly furnished house can be both affordable and stylish

Eco-friendly furniture uses materials that have a minimal negative impact on the environment. Making eco-friendly furniture includes sourcing recycled materials, leveraging local manufacturing to save on transportation, and using materials that leave a minimal carbon footprint behind. To understand the various advantages of eco-friendly furniture, we talked to experts who are working in this field. Here are five reasons why you should consider them.

Prevents deforestation

Trees are cut down in huge quantities to supply the raw material, i.e., wood, to the furniture industry. If you care for the environment, you can take a step towards sustainability by opting for eco-friendly furniture. "Eco-friendly furniture entails using raw materials in a manner that minimizes the impact on natural resources," says Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Indo Innovations.

Good for your health

The chemicals that go into making furniture can lead to irritations, breathing problems, and hormonal changes in an individual. "The use of chemicals and pollution can easily fall as more people start purchasing handmade, eco-friendly furniture. On the other hand, it might help people's health and make their lives easier," according to Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO Saraf Furniture.

Often more affordable

Yes, it is true. Contrary to popular belief, eco-friendly furniture is more affordable than regular ones. One major reason is that they are made of recycled materials that cost the manufacturers very less. Apart from that, recycled materials give a different texture to your furniture and add an interesting touch to your home. So, an eco-friendly furnished house can be both affordable and stylish.

Has minimum impact on the environment

"Furniture that has the least amount of negative impact on the environment is considered eco-friendly," says Aggarwal. Such furniture can be made from recycled wood, natural fabrics, or materials from garage sales and thrift stores. Aggarwal further adds, "It also includes furniture that is transported with the least amount of carbon emissions." The manufacturing process leaves behind a minimal carbon footprint as well.

Helps manage waste

As mentioned earlier, sustainable furniture is usually made with recycled materials, so manufacturers don't need to extract new materials to create new pieces. "The traditional furniture industry generates a lot of waste. Eco-friendly furniture is the solution to this," says Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO and co-founder of WoodenStreet. Another advantage of eco-friendly furniture is that it encourages the reuse and recycling of materials.