Lifestyle

World Book Day: How to develop the habit of reading

World Book Day: How to develop the habit of reading

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 23, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Here's wishing everyone a happy World Book Day

Reading is cathartic and offers several benefits that can change your life. Promoting the same, World Book Day on April 23 celebrates the existence of our best friends i.e. books, and how one can kindle or rekindle the habit of reading. That said, it's time to cultivate the habit of reading, one page at a time by following these five tips.

Select your favorite genre

From fiction and non-fiction to romantic, sci-fi, horror, mystery, action, and crime, there is a multitude of genres that one can read. However, to get started, the first step is to select the one you like to keep your interest levels high during the journey. Pick up a print that piques your curiosity and is easy to read initially.

Make time for reading

For starters, you can designate 15 minutes daily from your schedule for reading the book you have chosen and then gradually increase that time frame. You can also target a set number of pages to read in a day if that's more suitable. As you make time, your mind will soon start adhering to the new habit without you finding excuses or needing motivation.

Refrain from reading voluminous books

Just like anything new that you are up to, reading should also begin with baby steps. Meaning, it is best to commence with thin books and have a limited/small number of chapters so that you can finish them without any painstaking effort. Opting for a 150-pager is far better than going for a 500 one during the initial stages.

Choose physical books instead of e-books

E-books have become a trend among bibliophiles who love reading on the go. While it is all cool and common, beginners are advised to still stick to physical books. The reason? Well, your eyes aren't used to reading on-screen, which is why they are more prone to experience fatigue when you indulge in it. Also, a personal touch goes missing with it.

Sign up for a book reading challenge

Your dedication to reading books and achieving your monthly/yearly target may spruce up when you make a pact with your friends or family. Additionally, there are many online platforms where you can connect with fellow bibliophiles and participate in book-reading challenges. This will keep you motivated, instill a competitive spirit in you, and help you amp up your reading game time and again.