Jailed pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh to float new party soon

What's the story Pro-Khalistan preacher and Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh will launch a new political party on January 14. He will make the announcement at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar, Punjab. Currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA), Singh hopes to offer an alternative to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and bring different factions under one banner with his new party.

The party's formation process will begin at a conference during the Maghi Mela, per reports. A committee will be set up to draft the party's constitution, decide its name, set up advisory and district-wise committees, and complete legal formalities. The initiative has been supported by notable figures like Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and human rights activist Paramjit Kaur Khalra.

The new party also seeks to address the issues plaguing Punjab and bring leaderless factions under its umbrella. Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh emphasized the need for "stable, sincere, and dependable leadership" in Punjab. He raised concerns over the growing clout of drug lords and gangsters in the state. The party will work for "the upliftment and promotion of the panth" and "the welfare and development of Punjab," Tarsem said.

Amritpal was arrested on April 23, 2023, after he led an armed siege on Ajnala police station to demand a colleague's release. Despite being behind bars, he contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib with a huge margin. The constituency was formed following delimitation in 2008. In the three Lok Sabha elections since then, the Akali Dal won in 2009 and 2014, and the Congress won in 2019.