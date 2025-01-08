What's the story

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reacted to the controversial remarks of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on her cheeks.

She called the comments "ridiculous" and emphasized that important issues should be discussed during the Delhi assembly elections.

"Elections are taking place in Delhi. Important issues should be discussed," she said.

Speaking to reporters, she humorously noted that Bidhuri didn't mention his own cheeks, taking a subtle dig at the BJP candidate from Kalkaji.