'Ridiculous': Priyanka Gandhi responds to BJP leader's 'smooth cheeks' remark
What's the story
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reacted to the controversial remarks of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on her cheeks.
She called the comments "ridiculous" and emphasized that important issues should be discussed during the Delhi assembly elections.
"Elections are taking place in Delhi. Important issues should be discussed," she said.
Speaking to reporters, she humorously noted that Bidhuri didn't mention his own cheeks, taking a subtle dig at the BJP candidate from Kalkaji.
Comment
Bidhuri's controversial remark
To recall, Bidhuri had said he would make the roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected as an MLA.
The remark has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress Party calling it "shameful" and "anti-woman."
After facing a backlash over his comments, Bidhuri had expressed regret.
He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Backlash
Congress, AAP condemn Bidhuri's remark
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had slammed Bidhuri's comment, saying it showed an "ugly" mindset toward women.
"This is BJP's real face," she said.
The AAP also slammed the BJP leader for his remarks. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked where the safety of women's respect was with such leaders, tweeting, "This is BJP's candidate, listen to his language. This is BJP's respect for women."