'Will last...like rock': Siddaramaiah dismisses leadership change rumors in Karnataka

The joint appearance of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was a strategic move to quell rumors of rifts within the Congress party . The speculation intensified after state minister KN Rajanna hinted at possible political developments in September. More recently, the speculation of a leadership change was fueled by Shivakumar loyalist and Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain's prediction. Hussain predicted that Shivakumar would become the chief minister in three months.

Legislative meetings

Surjewala to meet party legislators

Amid the speculation of organizational changes, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala will meet party legislators in Bengaluru on Monday. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said he was unaware of Surjewala's agenda but speculated it could be related to upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. "He keeps visiting Karnataka to guide us on various reasons. I'm not aware why he is visiting this time but I believe the kind of statements coming from different MLAs could also be a reason."