Activate dark mode in Flipkart app for a stylish experience
What's the story
Enabling dark mode on the Flipkart app for Android devices improves your shopping experience by providing a more visually comfortable interface, particularly in low-light environments.
This tutorial offers an easy-to-follow method to enable dark mode—not through the app itself, but by adjusting your device's system settings.
By following these easy steps, users can benefit from a more battery-efficient and eye-friendly browsing experience on Flipkart.
Open Settings
Navigate to your device settings
To get started, you'll first need to find and open the Settings app on your Android device.
This important app is typically located either directly on your home screen or tucked away in the app drawer.
Opening Settings serves as the first step in changing your device's overall theme, paving the way for a series of modifications designed to improve your user experience by switching to a darker theme.
Activate dark mode
Enable dark theme from Display settings
In Settings, scroll down to Display and click on it. You can tweak visual themes there.
Locate and enable Dark Theme or Dark Mode. This will implement a dark theme across apps that support it (eg: Flipkart), making it more comfortable to use your device in low-light settings or at night.
Additional notes
Confirming Dark Mode activation in Flipkart app
After turning on dark mode in your device's settings, relaunch the Flipkart app.
Voila! You'll be greeted with a sleek, dark interface that's easier on the eyes and saves battery during those marathon shopping sessions.
If dark mode doesn't kick in, make sure you've updated Flipkart to the latest version. And remember, battery saver settings might interfere with the dark theme, so tweak those for a smoother dark-side experience.