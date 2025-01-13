What's the story

Enabling dark mode on the Flipkart app for Android devices improves your shopping experience by providing a more visually comfortable interface, particularly in low-light environments.

This tutorial offers an easy-to-follow method to enable dark mode—not through the app itself, but by adjusting your device's system settings.

By following these easy steps, users can benefit from a more battery-efficient and eye-friendly browsing experience on Flipkart.