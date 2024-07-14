In short Simplifying... In short A recent study found that AI tools can boost a writer's creativity by up to 10% and make their stories 22% more enjoyable.

However, it also revealed that AI-assisted stories tend to be more similar to each other, potentially reducing the overall novelty of art.

However, it also revealed that AI-assisted stories tend to be more similar to each other, potentially reducing the overall novelty of art.

The researchers caution against relying too heavily on AI before developing fundamental writing skills.

AI boosts individual creativity in writing

AI tools make writing easier but sound less authentic: Study

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:53 am Jul 14, 2024

What's the story A recent study published in Science Advances reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, can boost individual creativity in writing. However, these tools may also lead to a decrease in collective originality. The research was conducted by Anil Doshi of University College London and Oliver Hauser of the University of Exeter, with the aim of understanding how generative AI might aid human creativity.

Research

AI's role in enhancing creativity

Doshi and Hauser recruited approximately 300 volunteers who were not professional writers for their study. The participants' inherent creative abilities were assessed using a standard psychology test. They were then divided into three groups and asked to write an eight-sentence story regarding an adventure, with varying levels of AI assistance. Some got no help, others got a three-sentence story idea from ChatGPT, while some had up to five AI-generated story ideas.

Study findings

AI assistance increases creativity, enjoyability in writing

After writing their stories, participants evaluated their own work's creativity based on novelty, enjoyability, and potential for publication. An extra 600 external human reviewers also judged the stories using the same criteria. The study found that AI assistance improved an individual writer's creativity by up to 10%, and increased the story's enjoyability by 22%. Doshi noted that these effects were most significant for writers who were initially judged to be the least creative.

Potential risks

AI assistance may reduce collective novelty

The research also revealed that AI-assisted stories were more similar to each other than those written without AI help. Hauser described this as a "social dilemma," where lowering barriers for people is beneficial, but could be harmful if it leads to a decrease in the collective novelty of art. Doshi warned of the danger of people relying too heavily on AI tools before developing underlying skills in writing, music, or more.