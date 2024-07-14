In short Simplifying... In short EU users can now enjoy classic software and old-school games on iOS with the UTM SE emulator.

By Akash Pandey 09:50 am Jul 14, 202409:50 am

What's the story Apple has given the green light to UTM SE, the first-ever app that emulates a computer to run classic software and games on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS. This decision comes after the tech giant initially rejected the app last month, and prevented its notarization for third-party app stores in the EU. The developer expressed gratitude toward the AltStore team for their assistance, and acknowledged another developer "whose QEMU TCTI implementation was pivotal for this JIT-less build."

UTM SE requires user-installed operating systems

Just like other emulators on the App Store, UTM SE isn't fully functional right out of the box. It doesn't include any operating systems but provides links to UTM's site, which offers guides for emulating Windows XP through Windows 11 and downloads for pre-built virtual Linux machines. Additionally, Mac OS 9.2.1 and DOS are mentioned in a screenshot on the UTM SE App Store page.

A versatile emulator for classic software experience

According to the App Store description, UTM SE is a PC emulator designed to run classic software as well as old-school games. It supports VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems, and it can emulate x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures. Users have the choice to run pre-built machines or create their own configurations from scratch. UTM SE is built on QEMU, which is a powerful and widely used emulator.