Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch debuts in India at Rs. 3,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Airtel Payments Bank has made its grand entrance into the smartwatch market, with the release of an NFC-integrated device in India. This innovative smartwatch, a joint venture with wearable brand Noise and payment technology giant Mastercard, empowers users to execute contactless 'Tap and Pay' transactions up to Rs. 25,000 daily. The groundbreaking device is the telecom operator's first foray into this sector.

Cost and accessibility

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs. 2,999 and is available in black, gray, and blue hues. The device is exclusively available for purchase by existing customers of the Airtel Payments Bank via the Airtel Thanks app. Prospective buyers can secure their smartwatch after setting up a digital bank account on the app.

Features of the smartwatch

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch boasts a 1.85-inch squared TFT display with 550-nits of brightness. It provides access to 150 cloud-based watch faces and incorporates health-tracking features such as a stress monitor and a SpO2 sensor. The device facilitates Bluetooth calling and possesses an IP68 certification for dust as well as water resistance. The company asserts that the device's battery can endure up to 10 days.

Activation process and operation

Users can activate their Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch by associating it with their savings bank account, via the Thanks app. Once activated, users can execute payments by just tapping their watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines equipped with tap-and-pay functionality. The NFC chip embedded in the device, backed by Mastercard's network, facilitates effortless contactless payments at a variety of outlets and terminals.