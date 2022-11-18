Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition announced: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 18, 2022, 05:33 pm 3 min read

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is available in the US and Europe

ASUS has introduced the Diablo Immortal Edition of the ROG Phone 6 smartphone. The device comes in a new Hellfire Red color, packaged in an exclusive box inspired by the famous Horadric Cube. The offering is available in a single 16GB/512GB configuration, which is up for pre-bookings at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,200) in the US and £1,099.99 (nearly Rs. 1,07,100) in the UK.

Why does this story matter?



The popularity of themed smartphones won't fade away anytime soon. And ASUS knows it very well.

The brand has released yet another special edition of the ROG Phone 6 after the Batman Edition.

The latest model is themed after Blizzard Entertainment's FPS franchise, Diablo Immortal.

To recall, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered ROG Phone 6 was launched this year in July.

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition contains theme-based accessories

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features an exclusive ROG Aura logo with Diablo Immortal graphics. On the rear, it has a hellfire red semi-matte finish. The customizations extend to the phone's software. The special edition gaming smartphone comes with exclusive Diablo Immortal-themed wallpapers, icon packs, animations, and sound effects. Its Horadic Cube-inspired box contains a range of exciting goodies.

The handset gets a 165Hz AMOLED screen

Other than the Diablo Immortal theme, the special edition phone's display and other features remain the same. The device sports slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has triple rear cameras. It boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits of maximum brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition packs a 50MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the handset offers a 12MP front-facing camera.

The phone packs 16GB of RAM

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based ROG UI. It houses a 6,000mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition: Pricing and availability

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is offered in a single 16GB/512GB configuration, which is currently up for pre-orders at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,200) in the US and £1,099.99 (nearly Rs. 1,07,100) in the UK. ASUS will start shipping this theme-based handset starting mid-December.