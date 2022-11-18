ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition announced: Check features
ASUS has introduced the Diablo Immortal Edition of the ROG Phone 6 smartphone. The device comes in a new Hellfire Red color, packaged in an exclusive box inspired by the famous Horadric Cube. The offering is available in a single 16GB/512GB configuration, which is up for pre-bookings at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,200) in the US and £1,099.99 (nearly Rs. 1,07,100) in the UK.
Why does this story matter?
-
- The popularity of themed smartphones won't fade away anytime soon. And ASUS knows it very well.
- The brand has released yet another special edition of the ROG Phone 6 after the Batman Edition.
- The latest model is themed after Blizzard Entertainment's FPS franchise, Diablo Immortal.
- To recall, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered ROG Phone 6 was launched this year in July.
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition contains theme-based accessories
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features an exclusive ROG Aura logo with Diablo Immortal graphics. On the rear, it has a hellfire red semi-matte finish. The customizations extend to the phone's software. The special edition gaming smartphone comes with exclusive Diablo Immortal-themed wallpapers, icon packs, animations, and sound effects. Its Horadic Cube-inspired box contains a range of exciting goodies.
The handset gets a 165Hz AMOLED screen
Other than the Diablo Immortal theme, the special edition phone's display and other features remain the same. The device sports slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has triple rear cameras. It boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits of maximum brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
It is equipped with a 50MP main camera
In the rear camera department, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition packs a 50MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the handset offers a 12MP front-facing camera.
The phone packs 16GB of RAM
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based ROG UI. It houses a 6,000mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition: Pricing and availability
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is offered in a single 16GB/512GB configuration, which is currently up for pre-orders at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,200) in the US and £1,099.99 (nearly Rs. 1,07,100) in the UK. ASUS will start shipping this theme-based handset starting mid-December.