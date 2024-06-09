Next Article

The device may launch in July

CMF Phone (1) rumored to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Jun 09, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Nothing's upcoming smartphone, CMF Phone (1), believed to be a cost-effective variant of the Phone (2a), is rumored to incorporate the newly launched Dimensity 7300 SoC. Contrary to previous speculations, this chipset is not an upgrade of the Dimensity 7200 SoC but follows the Dimensity 7050. It's expected to offer performance on par with the Snapdragon 778G+ used in the Phone (1). The CMF Phone (1) may start around ₹20,000, and launch in July 2024.

Benchmark scores indicate good performance

The Dimensity 7300 SoC, featured in the upcoming OPPO Reno12 Pro, has demonstrated single-core and multi-core scores of 1,043 and 2,944, respectively, on Geekbench 6. These results are akin to those achieved by Phone (1), suggesting a similar performance level for CMF Phone (1).

Concept image and camera specifications

Visual artist Rahul Janardhanan has crafted a concept image for the CMF Phone (1), based on released teasers. The design includes a replaceable plastic back cover and a Nothing Lock for exclusive add-ons. Rumors suggest the phone will feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a front-facing camera of 16MP, and a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Expected memory, storage, and battery details

The CMF Phone (1) is tipped to offer either 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options, expandable via a microSD card. It's also rumored to include an impressive 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device is expected to be powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging at up to 33W, slightly less than the Phone (2a)'s 45W charging.