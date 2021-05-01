OPPO F11 Pro receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:20 am

OPPO has started rolling out an Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update for its F11 Pro model in India.

The new firmware is expected to bring in all the goodies of the latest OS, including chat bubbles, one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations area, device, and media controls, as well as privacy and security upgrades.

A detailed look at the update

The Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update for the OPPO F11 Pro carries version number CPH1969NV1B_11_F.09 and has a download size of around 2.81GB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update on your handset.

Design and display

The handset sports a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO F11 Pro features a notch-less display with slim bezels, a pop-up selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

It is offered in Aurora Green, Thunder Black, and Waterfall Gray colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F11 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals

It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor

The OPPO F11 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it houses a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

The device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.