OPPO A74 5G smartphone goes on sale in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 03:54 pm

OPPO's recently-launched A74 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India today. The handset sports a price-tag of Rs. 17,990 and is available for purchase via Amazon India.

As for the highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO A74 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The gradient-finished rear panel houses a triple camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is offered in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A74 5G comes with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset

The OPPO A74 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A74 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A74 5G is priced at Rs. 17,990 for its solo 6GB/128GB storage variant and is up for grabs via Amazon India. Consumers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on transactions via HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Debit or Credit cards.