In brief Simplifying... In brief Fast food giants like Wendy's and White Castle are facing customer dissatisfaction due to errors in their AI drive-through systems, which require human intervention 14% and 10% of the time respectively.

Despite the high deployment costs and error-prone systems, these chains persist with AI to cut labor costs and appear innovative.

However, privacy concerns are also rising as these systems record customers' voices, leading some to prefer human customer service. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McDonald's recently scrapped its AI drive-through project

Fast food giants are grappling with AI drive-through errors

By Akash Pandey 06:45 pm Jun 24, 202406:45 pm

What's the story Fast food industry leaders are facing challenges with their artificial intelligence (AI) drive-through systems. McDonald's has recently scrapped its pilot AI project with IBM, aimed at replacing human drive-through workers, due to repeated system errors. One notable mishap involved a customer erroneously receiving hundreds of unwanted chicken McNuggets. Despite the setbacks and requiring human intervention, other fast food chains persist in their efforts to integrate AI into their drive-through programs.

Human backup

Wendy's AI screws 14% of the orders

Wendy's, a fast food heavyweight, has an AI drive-through system that necessitates human intervention 14% of the time. This figure suggest a significant number of orders are not accurately processed by the AI systems, leading to customer dissatisfaction. Similarly, White Castle's AI ordering facility also requires human assistance but at a slightly lower rate of 10%.

User experience

Customer dissatisfaction and privacy concerns rise

Customers have expressed their dissatisfaction with these AI systems. One customer described their experience on Reddit as an "absolute pain in the a**." Another user likened the experience to a "wish.com version of a cyberpunk dystopia." Additionally, privacy concerns are emerging as these AI systems provide another means for companies to record customers' voices for commercial use.

Persistence

Fast food chains persist despite AI challenges

Despite the challenges, fast food chains continue to incorporate AI into their operations, in an effort to cut labor costs and appear innovative. However, these attempts have been met with high deployment costs and error-prone systems. Moreover, customers seem to prefer human customer service agents over automated systems. One Reddit user commented on the privacy concern saying, "I would just drive to another restaurant at that point."