Fast food giants are grappling with AI drive-through errors
Fast food industry leaders are facing challenges with their artificial intelligence (AI) drive-through systems. McDonald's has recently scrapped its pilot AI project with IBM, aimed at replacing human drive-through workers, due to repeated system errors. One notable mishap involved a customer erroneously receiving hundreds of unwanted chicken McNuggets. Despite the setbacks and requiring human intervention, other fast food chains persist in their efforts to integrate AI into their drive-through programs.
Wendy's AI screws 14% of the orders
Wendy's, a fast food heavyweight, has an AI drive-through system that necessitates human intervention 14% of the time. This figure suggest a significant number of orders are not accurately processed by the AI systems, leading to customer dissatisfaction. Similarly, White Castle's AI ordering facility also requires human assistance but at a slightly lower rate of 10%.
Customer dissatisfaction and privacy concerns rise
Customers have expressed their dissatisfaction with these AI systems. One customer described their experience on Reddit as an "absolute pain in the a**." Another user likened the experience to a "wish.com version of a cyberpunk dystopia." Additionally, privacy concerns are emerging as these AI systems provide another means for companies to record customers' voices for commercial use.
Fast food chains persist despite AI challenges
Despite the challenges, fast food chains continue to incorporate AI into their operations, in an effort to cut labor costs and appear innovative. However, these attempts have been met with high deployment costs and error-prone systems. Moreover, customers seem to prefer human customer service agents over automated systems. One Reddit user commented on the privacy concern saying, "I would just drive to another restaurant at that point."