Summarize Simplifying... In short Hurricane Milton, intensifying at an unprecedented rate, is set to be the worst storm to hit Tampa in over a century. Warm sea temperatures are fueling its growth from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane.

As Milton approaches, Florida residents are evacuating, and a state of emergency has been declared in 51 counties, with warnings of a significant storm surge and potential for flying debris. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hurricane Milton has intensified into Category 5 storm in a very short duration

Watch: Hurricane Milton's rapid intensification into Category 5 cyclone

By Akash Pandey 04:31 pm Oct 08, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Hurricane Milton has quickly intensified into a Category 5 cyclone, with wind speeds reaching up to 282km/h, the National Hurricane Service reported. The hurricane is now headed toward Florida, and residents are facing imminent threat from this powerful hurricane. Meteorologist Levi Cowan wrote online that Milton "is unfortunately hitting the top-end of possible intensification rates," having jumped from a Category 1 to 5 in under a day.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the Milton's footage

Storm trajectory

It could be the worst storm in Tampa's history

Satellite footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather satellites has captured Milton's robust windup and growth. The storm is projected to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida peninsula on Wednesday, tracking toward the densely populated Tampa Bay region. The National Weather Service warned that "If the storm stays on the current track, it will be the worst storm to impact the Tampa area in over 100 years."

Unprecedented escalation

Milton's rapid intensification surpasses typical hurricane behavior

Tropical storms, particularly strong hurricanes, can take advantage of conducive environmental conditions to intensify quickly. This usually means an increase in wind speed by about 56km/h or 30 knots in 24 hours. But Milton has gone beyond that. NBC News meteorologist Kathryn Prociv wrote online, "There is such a thing as 'extreme rapid intensification' and #Milton has done it," adding, "Extreme RI defined as a 58mph+ [93km/h+] increase in 24 hours. Milton has gone 90mph [145km/h]."

Twitter Post

From tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane

Storm catalysts

Warm sea surface temperatures fuel strong hurricanes

Several factors contribute to the formation of strong hurricanes, such as opposing winds that can break apart storms and varying air moisture levels. But a key factor is warm sea surface temperatures above 80°F (27°C). These warm oceans serve as jet fuel for hurricanes, as they cause more water to evaporate into the air, giving storms the energy and moisture to intensify. Today, Atlantic hurricanes are already twice as likely to develop from a milder storm into a major hurricane.

Evacuation orders

Florida residents evacuate as Milton approaches

After the deadly Hurricane Helene, some Florida residents are now evacuating for the second time in weeks. Florida's emergency management division ordered mandatory evacuations for several low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of a significant storm surge for Florida's west coast beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and said Tampa—a metropolitan area of over three million people—could experience an influx of water between eight and 12 feet (2.4 to 3.6 meters) above ground level.

Emergency response

State of emergency declared ahead of Milton's arrival

As efforts to clear damage from Helene before Milton's arrival continue, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared 51 Florida counties under state of emergency. "We need as much of this debris picked up as possible," DeSantis told a press conference. "This creates a safety hazard, and it also will increase the damage that Milton could do with flying debris." Emergency workers are still grappling with relief efforts in the aftermath of Helene, which claimed at least 230 lives in US southeast.