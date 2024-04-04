Next Article

The feature is currently in the deployment phase

Google to integrate Gemini AI-powered reply suggestions in Gmail

By Akash Pandey 01:26 pm Apr 04, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Google is planning to incorporate Gemini AI-driven reply suggestions into its popular email platform, Gmail, according to PiunikaWeb. This development comes as the tech giant continues to integrate Gemini into various applications, including Google Messages. However, it's important to note that this feature is still in the deployment phase and may not be available to all users yet.

Feature discovery

Gmail's new AI feature was discovered in the mobile app

Google insider AssembleDebug discovered this new AI feature for Gmail. It was achieved by activating certain flags in the mobile app, revealing that Google is experimenting with reply suggestions from Gemini. These suggestions offer contextual replies for emails, which users can select and modify before sending. While an official announcement or launch date has not been made, the leak suggests that the feature may soon be available to the public.

Contextual understanding

How does it work?

Gemini distinguishes itself from other chatbots and email applications with its ability to understand the context of a conversation. It scrutinizes the entire email, gathering all necessary context before crafting a response. Using generative AI, Gemini then produces a reply based on this context. This feature should assist users in formulating responses to emails, offering suggestions on what to reply rather than what to send.

Feedback mechanism

User feedback on Gemini's reply suggestions

Google is also providing users with the opportunity to give feedback on Gemini's reply suggestions through a "Bad suggestions?" button. This would allow users to report any issues they encounter with the suggested replies directly to Google. The feedback mechanism is expected to help improve the quality and relevance of Gemini's response recommendations in Gmail over time.

User interaction

Gmail users to engage with Gemini via 'Help Me Write'

Currently, Gmail users can interact with Gemini through the 'Help me write' function. This feature allows users to draft an email by clicking on the pencil icon and specifying the type of email they want to compose. Although Google has not officially confirmed the integration of Gemini-driven suggestions into Gmail, its ongoing efforts in implementing Gemini across its product range suggest this development is likely.

Expansion plans

Plans to integrate Gemini into other products

In February, Google announced plans to integrate Gemini's AI capabilities into other products and services such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet for Google One AI Premium plan subscribers. Some of these features have already started rolling out. However, the exact timeline for the launch of the Gemini-driven reply suggestions in Gmail remains uncertain at this point.