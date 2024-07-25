In short Simplifying... In short Google Maps is enhancing its user experience in India with new features.

It now offers clearer driving instructions, details on over 8,000 EV charging stations, and an AI-powered tool to identify narrow roads.

Additionally, users can purchase metro tickets directly in the app and report road incidents more efficiently.

Additionally, users can purchase metro tickets directly in the app and report road incidents more efficiently.

These updates aim to make navigation and commuting easier and more convenient for users.

The "flyover callouts" feature aids city navigation

Tired of taking wrong flyover? Google Maps finally provides solution

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Jul 25, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Google Maps has announced a series of updates in India, aimed at improving user navigation. One of the main highlights is the new "flyover callouts," which is designed to assist users in preparing for upcoming flyovers while navigating city traffic. This feature aims to eliminate the UI-related confusion drivers face when choosing between taking a flyover or using the road below, especially in unfamiliar areas. Initially, it will be available in 40 cities nationwide for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler routes.

Scenario

Clearer flyover instructions would enhance driver navigation

Until now, Google Maps instructed drivers to "take a ramp" while getting on or off the flyover, but the term is not commonly used in India. Plus, the maps also suggested drivers to take "[Road name] road." However, in India, drivers might not know the road's name, or the name is not prominently displayed, causing more confusion. In this case, a clear instruction like "Take a flyover" is a better prompt.

EV support

EV charging stations integrated

Google Maps now provides information related to EV charging stations across the country. This data will also be reflected in the company's search results. Users can view supported plug types at each station and check real-time availability. Google has collaborated with four EV charging providers — Ather, ElectricPe, Kazam, and Statiq — to offer details for over 8,000 charging stations nationwide.

Road width estimation

AI-driven navigation to identify narrow roads

Google is introducing an AI-powered feature that estimates the width of smaller roads. This tool uses satellite imagery, specific road information, known distances between buildings, footpaths, and Street View data to identify narrow roads. By alerting users about narrow roads ahead of time, Google Maps can assist drivers in choosing less congested alternative routes when possible. Initially available to Android users in eight cities, support for iOS devices and other cities will be introduced at a later date.

Ticket booking

In-app metro ticket purchases

Google Maps now allows commuters to purchase metro tickets directly from the app. The company has partnered with ONDC and Namma Yatri to enable this functionality. Initially available for metro lines in Kochi and Chennai, users can select journey details and make payments within the app, eliminating the need to queue for tickets at the station.

Incident reporting

Streamlined process for reporting road incidents

Google has simplified the process of reporting road incidents on Google Maps. This update aims to reduce the time spent looking at the screen when reporting an accident or road repairs and construction work. Unlike the narrow roads and flyover callouts, this improved road incident reporting feature is available on all mobile and automotive platforms.