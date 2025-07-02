Google Photos gets app improvements: What changes for you?

Google Photos has received a major update, making it easier for users to navigate their photo galleries and access image information. The company said the photo view screen has been revamped with a "simpler, more modern, and more intuitive UI." The update also introduces a light mode that automatically adjusts the background color of the photo view based on your device's system theme.

User experience Improved info display on photo view The update improves the display of information on each photo, including the date, time, and location where it was taken. This is shown at the top of each image. There are also pill-shaped "badges" under these details that let you play/pause a Live or Motion photo, change its category, save shared pictures, and manage storage.

Feature access What you will find under 3-dot menu The update brings several actions under a three-dot menu at the top right of the photo view. These include options such as About, Create, Cast, Save as, Download and Delete from device and Google Lens. The last one was earlier on the photo view taskbar but has now been replaced with an "Add to" menu for archiving photos into albums or a locked folder.