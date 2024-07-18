In short Simplifying... In short Disney is currently investigating a data breach by hacker group NullBulge, who accessed and released 1.1TB of Disney's corporate data via BitTorrent.

The breach, which was a protest against Disney's AI artwork practices, has raised concerns about increased targeting by other threat actors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hackers were really mad about the company's AI-generated artwork

Hackers exposed Disney's data in protest against AI artwork practices

By Akash Pandey 02:52 pm Jul 18, 202402:52 pm

What's the story In a significant data breach, self-proclaimed hacktivist group 'NullBulge' recently leaked over 1TB of information from Disney's internal Slack channels. The leaked data included login credentials, code, images, and details about unreleased projects, dating back to "at least 2019." The group now claims its motivation behind the leak is to "protect artists' rights and ensure fair compensation for their work." They targeted Disney over its handling of artist contracts, approach to AI, and perceived blatant disregard for consumers.

No ransom

NullBulge releases Disney data without ransom demand

NullBulge gained access through a compromised Disney employee's computer and downloaded 1.1TB of files and chat messages from nearly 10,000 corporate Disney Slack channels. The hacker group didn't request a ransom from Disney but instead released the stolen data immediately through BitTorrent. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, the group said that making demands would be "ineffective" as Disney would "instantly lock down and try to take us out."

Investigation underway

Disney confirms investigation into NullBulge data breach

Disney has confirmed that it is investigating the matter of the data breach by NullBulge. Roei Sherman, Field CTO at Mitiga Security, reviewed the leaked data and confirmed its legitimacy, as per Wired. Sherman warned that "Disney will probably be targeted a lot more now by opportunistic threat actors." The company's response to this significant security incident is being closely watched by industry observers and consumers alike.