Hollywood video game performers, represented by union SAG-AFTRA, are opposing the unregulated use of AI by gaming companies.

They fear that AI could be used to replicate their voices and digital likenesses without consent or fair pay.

Despite ongoing negotiations, studios have yet to agree on regulations, leading to a strike affecting over 2,500 performers and artists across various studios.

Artists have expressed concerns over the lack of regulations for AI in the video game industry

Why Hollywood video game performers are opposing AI usage

02:45 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Hollywood's video game performers, represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), have initiated a second strike over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by major game studios. This action follows nearly two years of negotiations with divisions of Activision, Warner Bros, and Walt Disney Co. The discussions were primarily focused on a new interactive media agreement.

AI concerns

Protest comes despite progress on wages and more

SAG-AFTRA has expressed concerns over the lack of regulations for generative AI in the video game industry. The union fears that gaming companies could exploit AI to replicate an actor's voice or create a digital replica of their likeness without consent or fair compensation. Despite progress on wages and job safety, studios have refused to agree on these regulations.

Drescher's stand

Union president calls for fair AI agreement

Fran Drescher, the union's president, has made it clear that members will not approve a contract that allows companies to "abuse AI." She stated, "Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live - and work - with, we will be here, ready to negotiate." The global video game industry generates over $100 billion annually.

Negotiation breakdown

Negotiations fail to secure AI protections

Sarah Elmaleh, chair of the interactive media agreement negotiating committee, stated that 18 months of negotiations show that employers are not interested in fair AI protections. She accused them of seeking "flagrant exploitation." The last interactive contract, which expired in November 2022, diddn't offer protections around AI but did secure a bonus compensation structure for performers after an 11-month strike that began in October 2016.

Strike impact

Strike impacts over 2,500 performers and artists

The current strike affects more than 2,500 "off-camera (voiceover) performers, on-camera (motion capture, stunt) performers, stunt coordinators, singers, dancers, puppeteers, and background performers," according to the union. This includes individuals working with studios such as Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.