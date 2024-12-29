Summarize Simplifying... In short To gauge your YouTube channel's performance, use the Analytics feature in the YouTube app or the YouTube Studio app for more detailed insights.

Key metrics include views, watch time, subscribers, and estimated revenue.

Key metrics include views, watch time, subscribers, and estimated revenue.

These tools provide a comprehensive understanding of your channel's reach, popularity, and potential earnings.

The information can be accessed through both YouTube and YouTube Studio

How to assess your channel's performance on YouTube

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:04 pm Dec 29, 202402:04 pm

What's the story YouTube has added an Overview tab in its Analytics section to give users a complete summary of their channel's performance. The feature provides a quick glimpse of important metrics such as views, watch time, subscribers, and estimated revenue for those who have enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program. The information can be accessed through both YouTube and YouTube Studio apps.

User guide

Accessing channel performance data

To access the Overview tab on the YouTube app, users have to open the app and tap their profile picture and then 'View channel.' From there, they can select 'Analytics' from the middle menu to get a brief summary of their channel performance. This way, users can track all-time metrics for their channels, namely subscribers, views, likes, comments, and shares.

Advanced features

YouTube Studio app offers detailed analytics

For more in-depth analytics, users can use the YouTube Studio app. After opening the app, they just tap 'Analytics' from the bottom menu to access the Overview tab. This feature gives a more detailed look at channel performance metrics and provides additional reports like Podcasts, Top content, and Realtime. They give insights into individual podcast performances, highlight popular videos by view count, and early performance data on recently published videos respectively.

Metric breakdown

Understanding key metrics

The Overview tab in YouTube Analytics offers a number of important metrics. 'Views' denote the number of real views for channels or videos. 'Watch time (hours)' shows the total time people have spent watching a video. 'Subscribers' depicts the number of people who have subscribed to a channel, while 'Estimated revenue' is the total expected income from all Google-sold ads and transactions for a given date range and area.