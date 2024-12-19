Summarize Simplifying... In short Huawei has overtaken Apple as the leader in the smartwatch market, thanks to its innovative product launches and expansion into regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The global smartwatch market is also being influenced by China, with a 20% increase in shipments this year, as brands like Xiaomi and Samsung gain momentum with their affordable, feature-rich devices.

Apple no longer leads smartwatch market. Guess who does now?

By Akash Pandey 03:48 pm Dec 19, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Huawei has dethroned Apple to become the world's top smartwatch brand, a recent report by IDC has revealed. The Chinese tech giant accomplished the feat by outpacing Apple in total shipments of wrist-worn devices, including smartwatches and fitness bands, in the first nine months of 2024. The shift in market leadership comes as a major milestone in the global smartwatch industry.

Huawei's strategy behind surpassing Apple

Huawei's ascent to the top can be credited to its smart product launches and market expansion. The company launched new models like GT5 and GT5 Pro smartwatches, with advanced health-tracking capabilities. Further, Huawei expanded its presence into regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East by customizing products to suit local requirements. This strategy has worked even as other markets like US and India slowed down.

Apple faces stiff competition in smartwatch market

Despite a temporary sales boost from its Watch Series 10 in the third quarter, Apple is now facing fierce competition from rival brands. While it still holds a leading position in the global smartwatch category, the gap between it and its competitors is closing. Experts suggest that Apple needs to introduce fresh ideas and designs to maintain its market dominance.

China's influence on the global smartwatch market

China has played a major role in the global smartwatch market, driving a 20% increase in shipments of wrist-worn devices this year. Chinese consumers are becoming more interested in smartwatches and fitness bands, lured by health-tracking capabilities and stylish designs. This is transforming the wrist-worn device market, as brands like Xiaomi and Samsung also pick up pace with their feature-rich yet affordable offerings.