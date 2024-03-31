Next Article

Xiaomi announces Q2 HyperOS rollout plan: Check compatible devices

05:27 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Xiaomi has revealed its Q2 2024 rollout plan for the advanced Android 14-based HyperOS operating system. Since its launch in late 2023, the company has been progressively upgrading all compatible devices to this new system. According to the disclosure, the upcoming rollout will include a wide range of devices under the Xiaomi, Mi, and Redmi branding. To check for the update manually, visit Settings > About Phone and tap on 'System updates.'

Device lineup

Devices eligible for HyperOS upgrade in Q2

The Q2 2024 HyperOS upgrade will encompass a variety of Xiaomi devices. The lineup includes the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11i/11i HyperCharge, and 11 Lite. Other devices set to receive the update are the Mi 10, Redmi K50i, Redmi 13C series, Redmi 12, and Redmi Note 11 series. The rollout plan also extends to the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Completed upgrades

Xiaomi shares list of already upgraded models

In addition to its future plans, Xiaomi has also released a list of devices that have already been updated with the HyperOS system. This includes the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6, Redmi 12 5G, and Redmi 12C. The roster also features the Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi Pad, and various models from the Redmi Note 12 and 13 series.