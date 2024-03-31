Next Article

Want Pixel 8 for free? Participate in this Google contest

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Mar 31, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Google has introduced a Super Weekly Prize draw for its Play Store members, offering them a chance to win a brand-new Pixel 8 series smartphone. The giveaway, first spotted by 9to5Google, is exclusively for participants of the Google Play Points rewards program who have reached Gold, Platinum, or Diamond levels. For those unaware, the Google Play Points initiative offers users points on digital content, app, or game purchases. They are also designated a level depending on the number of points.

Details and duration of the Super Weekly Prize Draw

The Super Weekly Prize draw is set to run from March 29 to April 4, exclusively for those who have reached the top three tiers of the Play Points program. Google has set aside a total of 100 Pixel 8 units and 100 Pixel 8 Pro phones as rewards. All these phones are available in Mint color. In addition, Google will award 1,000 Play Points to 10,400 users and 500 points to another 23,800 individuals.

Google's most generous giveaway in recent times

The latest giveaway is said to be the most generous one hosted by Google in recent times. Despite regular deals on Pixel 8 phones since their launch, there have been no significant discounts offered without any conditions. This giveaway serves as an excellent opportunity for users who have been eyeing the new phones but may have been discouraged by their prices.