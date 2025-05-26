What's the story

Reliance Jio has sought permission from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to use the 26GHz band of the spectrum for Wi-Fi services.

The request comes under Clause 2.3 of the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for the July 2022 spectrum auction.

It mandates operators to seek prior approval from DoT before using spectrum assigned for mobile technologies like 5G, for any other services such as Wi-Fi.