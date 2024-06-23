In brief Simplifying... In brief Lenovo is set to launch India's first gaming tablet, the Legion, in July.

The Legion Tablet has a dedicated thermal cooling solution

Lenovo to launch 'India's first gaming tablet' in July

By Akash Pandey 02:27 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Lenovo has officially confirmed the launch of its Legion Tablet in India, with pre-orders set to begin on July 20. The tablet, first introduced in global markets in March, is being hailed as "India's first ever gaming tablet." The price of the tablet will be revealed upon its launch in India next month. However, it is expected to cost around ₹40,000.

The Lenovo Legion Tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K LCD panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of brightness. The device is equipped with 13MP main and 2MP macro cameras. An 8MP selfie camera is included on the front. In terms of connectivity, it offers DisplayPort 1.4, along with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connections.

The tablet offers three different modes

The Lenovo Legion Tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 6,550mAh battery, which supports 45W fast-charging via Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The tablet incorporates the 'Legion ColdFront:Vapor' thermal solution, offering three performance modes: Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving mode, each designed for different usage scenarios.