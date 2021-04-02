Xiaomi is all geared up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, in India on April 23. In the latest development, Gadgets360 has claimed that the smartphone will be priced upwards of Rs. 70,000. The report also notes that Xiaomi will initially import the handset from China rather than locally producing it in the country. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It is equipped with a secondary screen on the back

The Mi 11 Ultra features an IP68-rated body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a 1.1-inch AMOLED display for capturing selfies using the high-resolution cameras. The handset sports a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information The smartphone packs a 50MP main camera

Mi 11 Ultra bears a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

Mi 11 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability