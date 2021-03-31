Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 launched in China
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 launched in China

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 launched in China

Expanding its portfolio of premium laptops, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 models in China. The range starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) and will go on sale starting April 2.

As for the key highlights, the devices come with a MacBook Pro-like design, an 11th-generation Intel Core chipset, 100W fast-charging support, and high-quality screens.

The Pro 15 model bears a 60Hz OLED screen
The duo supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66Wh battery
Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14: Pricing and availability

The Pro 15 model bears a 60Hz OLED screen

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 feature an aviation-grade aluminium-alloy body with a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

The Pro 15 model has a 60Hz, 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456x2160 pixels) OLED display while the Pro 14 version bears a 14.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The duo supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 offer two Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a headphone/microphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The devices also pack a 720p webcam and 2W stereo speakers.

Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66Wh battery

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14 draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450/Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

They run on Windows 10 Home and pack a 66Wh and 56Wh battery, respectively. The laptops provide up to 13 hours of local video playback and support 100W fast-charging.

Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 14: Pricing and availability

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,800) for the i5 model and goes up to CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the i7 version.

The Pro 14 starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 78,400).

The laptops will go on sale in China starting April 2.

