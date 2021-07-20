Home / News / Technology News / Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed
Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed

Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed
Mi Pad 5's latest leak reveals design and key specifications

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets in August this year. In the latest development, a poster of the vanilla Mi Pad 5 has been spotted on Weibo, revealing its design and specifications. As per the leak, the tablet will come with dual rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 860 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a 10.95-inch screen

The Mi Pad 5 will feature a rectangular screen with thin bezels. There is, however, no selfie camera cut-out seen in the leaked image. The rear panel will be made of metal and it should pack a dual camera module. The device might sport a 10.95-inch display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 20MP main camera

As per tipster Debayan Roy, the Mi Pad 5 is likely to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and an unknown secondary lens. For selfies, a 5MP front camera is expected.

The phone will be equipped with an 8,720mAh battery

The Mi Pad 5 is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Mi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

At present, details about the pricing and availability of the Mi Pad 5 are not known. However, considering its specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 25,000.

Trending Topics