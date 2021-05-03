Micromax IN Note 1 receives a price-hike of Rs. 500

Micromax has increased the prices of its IN Note 1 smartphone in India. The handset has become dearer by Rs. 500 and now starts at Rs. 11,499.

Notably, the price-hike is applicable only to the entry-level 4GB/64GB variant and is reflecting on the company's website. To recall, the handset was launched in India last November.

Design and display

It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen

The Micromax IN Note 1 features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Green and White color options.

Information

The phone sports a 48MP quad rear camera system

Micromax IN Note 1 comes with a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 18W fast-charging

The Micromax IN Note 1 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN Note 1: New prices

Following the price-hike, the Micromax IN Note 1 now costs Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 4GB/128GB variant continues to retail at Rs. 12,499.