In short Simplifying... In short The Hubble telescope has captured an image of galaxy NGC 5238, revealing a multitude of stars and suggesting a past galactic merger due to its distorted shape.

Astronomers believe NGC 5238 may have consumed a smaller galaxy, with clues like groups of stars with different properties and a sudden burst of star formation.

This discovery aids our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution, supporting the theory that galaxies formed from smaller entities gradually assembled by gravity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hubble has snapped an intriguing image of the dwarf galaxy NGC 5238

Hubble telescope's new image captures galactic merger 14.5mn light-years away

By Akash Pandey 01:27 pm Jul 20, 202401:27 pm

What's the story NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the irregular dwarf galaxy NGC 5238. This galaxy, located a staggering 14.5 million light-years away from Earth, resides in the constellation Canes Venatici. Despite its seemingly simple, blob-like appearance that resembles an oversized star cluster more than a typical galaxy, NGC 5238's structure is complex and currently under extensive research. Scientists believe that this dwarf galaxy must have gone through a potential galactic merger with another smaller satellite galaxy.

Starry expanse

NGC 5238: A galaxy of countless stars and complex structure

The Hubble image reveals a multitude of stars within the galaxy NGC 5238, along with its associated globular clusters. These bright spots, both inside and around the galaxy, are teeming with even more stars. Astronomers theorize that this dwarf irregular galaxy may have had a close encounter with another galaxy as recently as a billion years ago, an event suggested by its distorted shape.

Galactic merger

Traces of galactic interaction in NGC 5238's distorted shape

During the theorized interaction between NGC 5238 and another galaxy, their respective star distributions were distorted due to gravitational forces. However, no nearby galaxy could have caused this disturbance, leading astronomers to believe that NGC 5238 consumed a smaller satellite galaxy. The search is now on for traces of this devoured galaxy by examining the population of stars within NGC 5238, a task made possible by Hubble's superior resolution.

Stellar clues

Searching for signs of a consumed galaxy

Indicators of the smaller, consumed galaxy within NGC 5238 would include groups of stars with different properties from most of the galaxy's other stars. These differences suggest that these stars were originally formed in a separate galaxy. Another sign would be an abrupt burst of star formation that occurred around the same time as the theorized merger, providing further evidence for this galactic interaction.

Galactic evolution

Key to understanding galaxy formation and evolution

Despite their miniature size and unremarkable appearance, dwarf galaxies like NGC 5238 play a significant role in our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution. One main theory claims that galaxies formed 'bottom-up' in a hierarchical fashion: small galaxies and star clusters were the first to form out of gas and dark matter. Over time, gravity gradually assembled these smaller objects inside galaxy clusters and superclusters, and shaped the biggest structures we see in the universe today.