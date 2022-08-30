Technology

Acer expands Swift series of laptops in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 30, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

The Acer Swift X supports up to 2TB of SSD storage

Acer has unveiled the new Swift series laptops in India, including the Swift 3, Swift 5, and Swift X. The first two models boast 12th-generation Intel CPUs, whereas the third one houses AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The Swift 3, Swift 5, and Swift X are available for purchase with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999, Rs. 74,990, and 94,999, respectively.

Laptop #1 Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 offers a 14.0-inch LCD panel with both Full-HD and QHD resolutions, an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it measures 15.95mm in thickness and weighs 1.25kg. The laptop packs 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It promises 10.5 hours of battery life.

Laptop #2 Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 sports a 14.0-inch WQXGA touch screen panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. It is 14.95mm in thickness and weighs 1.2kg. The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Laptop #3 Acer Swift X

The Acer Swift X boasts a 16.1-inch LCD panel with a Full-HD resolution. It weighs 1.25kg. The laptop packs AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It provides 11 hours of battery life. The laptop also includes features such as Windows Hello fingerprint login and a 1080p webcam.

Information What is the cost of the laptops?

The latest Acer laptops are currently available for purchase via the company's official India website. The Swift 3 starts at Rs. 74,999. The Swift 5 bears a starting price tag of Rs. 74,990. The top-end Swift X starts at Rs. 94,999 for its base model.