Nokia XR20 spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 480 processor

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 08:02 pm
Nokia XR20 appears on Geekbench benchmarking platform; key specifications revealed

HMD Global is likely to launch a new X-series 5G smartphone, called the Nokia XR20. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform. It evaluates the chipset's multi-core and single-core performances by running a series of instructions and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. The Nokia XR20 has achieved a single-core score of 509 and a multi-core score of 1,455.

The phone may feature a Full-HD+ LCD display

Details regarding the Nokia XR20 are scarce at the moment. However, it is believed to sport a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Nokia XR20's quad rear camera module is likely to comprise a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

It will run on Android 11

The Nokia XR20 will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia XR20 smartphone will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

