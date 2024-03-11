Next Article

This was a popular request from Nothing users

Nothing lets you record calls discreetly with this new widget

By Akash Pandey 03:49 pm Mar 11, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Nothing has unveiled a new recorder widget for its smartphones. Before this update, recording calls on Nothing devices required using the default Google dialer option, which informed all parties that the conversation was being recorded. Now, with the new tool, users can record phone conversations without alerting other participants. CEO Carl Pei mentions that this feature was highly requested by users. The discreet call recording is available on the Phone (1), Phone (2), and the recently launched Phone (2a).

Scenario

Privacy concerns and potential misuse

Nothing's discreet call recording feature raises privacy concerns. The notification informing parties of a call being recorded was initially implemented. However, Pei said that in many situations, warning the other person defeats the purpose of recording the call. Although it could be misused, he explained that this feature aims to protect users from bad actors. Users are advised to be mindful of potential misuse and exercise caution when using this feature because of legal concerns in your region.

What's next?

Upcoming revamp of notifications panel

In addition to the discreet call recording tool, Pei has also confirmed that Nothing is working on improving the notifications panel for its phones. However, he didn't provide any specifics about the forthcoming changes. This announcement highlights Nothing's commitment to enhancing user experience and meeting customer needs, ensuring their devices stay competitive in Indian and overseas markets.