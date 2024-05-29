Next Article

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition now available at ₹28,000

By Mudit Dube 03:54 pm May 29, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Nothing has launched its first limited edition smartphone, the Phone (2a) Special Edition. The company teased the new device on social media yesterday, showcasing a unique design that incorporates all three primary colors. The phone features a white colorway with highlights of yellow, blue, and red around the camera module on the back of the device. "This new smartphone is the first time that all three colours have been used in one piece of Nothing hardware," said the company.

Features

Phone (2a) Special Edition: Same specs, unique design

Despite its special status, the Phone (2a) Special Edition shares the same hardware and software specifications as the regular Phone (2a). It includes an industry-first ChatGPT integration when paired with any Nothing or CMF by Nothing audio product. However, this special edition model is not individually numbered and is available only in limited quantities. The company has not revealed the exact number of units available in different markets.

Availability

Sales expectations and availability of Phone (2a) Special Edition

The regular Phone (2a) sold over 100,000 units within hours of its release, suggesting that this limited edition could sell out quickly. The Phone (2a) Special Edition is currently on sale via the official e-store and will be available for in-person purchase from 11:00 am on June 1 at the Nothing Store in Soho, London. The special edition device is priced at £349/€379/₹27,999 and comes only in a 12GB/256GB model for RAM and storage.

Bates' perspective

Design director's take on Phone (2a) Special Edition

Adam Bates, Design Director at Nothing, described the new phone as a blend of past and present design influences. He stated, "Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art." This statement reflects the company's vision for their special edition model.