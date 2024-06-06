Next Article

Pei has laid out the company's plans regarding AI

Nothing Phone (3) launch probably delayed; CEO prioritizes AI

By Akash Pandey 02:15 pm Jun 06, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Nothing might have delayed the launch of its next flagship, the Phone (3). In a recent video, the company's founder, Carl Pei, can be seen prioritizing artificial intelligence (AI). However, he also added, "Expect to see some of these features starting to come out with the Phone 3 next year." The phrasing is slightly confusing as it could be interpreted to mean either Phone (3) will launch next year or that these features will debut on the device next year.

AI integration

Unique experiences to bridge user-app interaction

Pei envisions a future where smartphones operate without apps and instead use AI to facilitate interaction. However, he explained that creating a phone without apps is not feasible. Instead, Nothing is developing unique AI experiences that act as bridges between the user and the apps installed on the phone. These features will be gradually introduced starting with Phone (3) next year, offering a customizable intelligent chat assistant and a unique home screen filled with contextual information.

New features

AI companion and home screen interface

During his presentation, Pei introduced an AI companion that appears on the phone's onboarding screen to personalize itself based on user needs. A new home screen interface was also showcased, featuring multiple square widget-like boxes displaying dynamic and contextual information curated by the AI. Pei emphasized that this integration of hardware and AI aims to create useful features for users.

AI capabilities

Phone (3) to feature deeply integrated AI

The upcoming Phone (3) will feature deeply integrated AI within the operating system to deliver a personalized user experience. Pei stated that the reimagined home screen will serve as a window to launch apps and deliver information. The AI companion, described by Pei as "fun, thoughtful, and will also have a good sense of humor," will be accessible from various interfaces including the home screen, lock screen, glyph interface, and even via earphones.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Pei's post