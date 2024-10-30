Summarize Simplifying... In short The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, a new model by Nothing, is a unique glow-in-the-dark phone, designed by the community.

Priced at ₹29,999, only 1,000 units are available, with priority given to those involved in the project.

The phone features a green phosphorescent back panel and light strips around the rear cameras, glowing for hours after being charged by daylight.

The theme extends to the packaging and matching wallpapers.

Register early on the official website for a chance to purchase. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The design is limited to 1,000 models

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus's new edition glows in the dark

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Oct 30, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Nothing has unveiled a unique version of the Phone (2a) Plus, which features a glow-in-the-dark design and packaging. The model is dubbed the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, and it was partially designed by some of the firm's "most talented followers," the company says. The creation comes from a contest where participants were encouraged to "build a smartphone of their own imagination."

Information

A successful community-driven project

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition marks Nothing's first "major pilot to co-create hardware." The program received more than 900 entries from the community, with participants helping with everything from the phone's look to its marketing strategy.

Availability

How to get your hands on it?

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is priced at ₹29,999, but only 1,000 units will be available. You can express your interest on the official website. On November 12, Nothing will provide a Flipkart link to the initial group of community members, giving priority to those involved in the Community Edition Project. The sooner you register, the better your chances of being included in the first wave of invites, according to the company.

Design details

Unique design features of the new model

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's highlight is its glowing finish that doesn't require any power. The revamped design was envisioned by Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, and realized through a collaboration with Nothing's Adam Bates and Lucy Birley. The phone's functionality remains the same, but now has three light strips around its rear cameras and a back panel tinted with green phosphorescent material that can "emit a soft glow in dark environments" for hours after being charged by daylight.

Additional features

Packaging and software enhancements

The glow-in-the-dark theme also carries over to Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's new packaging, which Ian Henry Simmonds reimagined with reflective elements and a macro crop of the phone itself. Andres Mateos worked with Nothing's software designers using design tools and AI to create six matching wallpapers called the "Connected Collection" for this edition. Sonya Palma developed a new marketing campaign themed "Find your light. Capture your light" to promote this special edition model.