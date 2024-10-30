Nothing Phone (2a) Plus's new edition glows in the dark
Nothing has unveiled a unique version of the Phone (2a) Plus, which features a glow-in-the-dark design and packaging. The model is dubbed the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, and it was partially designed by some of the firm's "most talented followers," the company says. The creation comes from a contest where participants were encouraged to "build a smartphone of their own imagination."
A successful community-driven project
The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition marks Nothing's first "major pilot to co-create hardware." The program received more than 900 entries from the community, with participants helping with everything from the phone's look to its marketing strategy.
How to get your hands on it?
The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is priced at ₹29,999, but only 1,000 units will be available. You can express your interest on the official website. On November 12, Nothing will provide a Flipkart link to the initial group of community members, giving priority to those involved in the Community Edition Project. The sooner you register, the better your chances of being included in the first wave of invites, according to the company.
Unique design features of the new model
The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's highlight is its glowing finish that doesn't require any power. The revamped design was envisioned by Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, and realized through a collaboration with Nothing's Adam Bates and Lucy Birley. The phone's functionality remains the same, but now has three light strips around its rear cameras and a back panel tinted with green phosphorescent material that can "emit a soft glow in dark environments" for hours after being charged by daylight.
Packaging and software enhancements
The glow-in-the-dark theme also carries over to Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's new packaging, which Ian Henry Simmonds reimagined with reflective elements and a macro crop of the phone itself. Andres Mateos worked with Nothing's software designers using design tools and AI to create six matching wallpapers called the "Connected Collection" for this edition. Sonya Palma developed a new marketing campaign themed "Find your light. Capture your light" to promote this special edition model.