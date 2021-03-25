OnePlus releases Android 11 update for 7 and 7 Pro

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has a download size of around 2.6GB and it is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System updates.
Design and display
The handsets flaunt an AMOLED display
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro feature a metal-glass body with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to triple cameras.
The vanilla model has a waterdrop notch design and a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The Pro version sports an uninterrupted 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera
OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.
The 7 Pro is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.6) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
Internals
The duo is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset
The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging, while the Pro variant houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Both the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.