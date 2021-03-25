Home / News / Science News / OnePlus releases Android 11 update for 7 and 7 Pro
Science

OnePlus releases Android 11 update for 7 and 7 Pro

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 06:54 pm
OnePlus releases Android 11 update for 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus has started releasing the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for its 7 and 7 Pro models.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, new Weather widget, updated Gallery app with story feature, and new Game Space features.

It also bumps up the Android security patch to February 2021 and GMS package to January 2021.

In this article
Details about the update The handsets flaunt an AMOLED display OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera The duo is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset

Information

Details about the update

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has a download size of around 2.6GB and it is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System updates.

Design and display

The handsets flaunt an AMOLED display

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro feature a metal-glass body with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to triple cameras.

The vanilla model has a waterdrop notch design and a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Pro version sports an uninterrupted 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

The 7 Pro is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.6) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals

The duo is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging, while the Pro variant houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Both the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung S20 FE 5G to debut in India next week
Latest News
'Karnan' controversy: Song changed from 'Pandarathi Puranam' to 'Manjanathi Puranam'
Entertainment
NewsBytes Briefing: Reddit users get transgender employee fired, and more
Science
Qualcomm is reportedly developing an Android-based Nintendo Switch lookalike
Science
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.84 million with 59K new cases
India
'Shootout 3' being planned? Gupta 'adding final touches to script'
Entertainment
Latest Science News
Twitter may introduce emoji reactions, downvote option for tweets
Science
World's first digital (virtual) house has been sold for $500,000
Science
Vivo X60 series launched in India, starts at Rs. 38,000
Science
Realme 8, 8 Pro to go on sale at 12pm
Science
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2
Science
Trending Topics